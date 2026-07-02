Eric Young’s departure from TNA Wrestling appears to be paving the way for another return to WWE, with new details emerging regarding the role he is expected to fill.

TNA announced on Wednesday that the company and Young had mutually agreed to part ways, officially ending his latest run with the promotion. It was subsequently reported that WWE sources expected Young to return to the company, noting that he has maintained a strong relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque over the years.

A new report has since shed additional light on those expectations.

According to one source, Young is indeed expected to rejoin WWE, where he is slated to serve in a behind-the-scenes capacity as a “player/coach” in NXT. The role would allow the veteran to contribute both as an experienced mentor and as an occasional in-ring performer when needed.

Young’s WWE tenure began in 2016 before ending in 2020. After a brief return to TNA, he re-signed with WWE in 2022, though he never made an on-screen appearance during that stint. He departed the company the following year and returned to TNA in 2023, where he remained until his release was announced this week.

While WWE has yet to officially confirm Young’s return, all indications continue to point toward the veteran making his way back to the company in a coaching role within the NXT system.

(H/T: Bryan Alvarez and F4WOnline.com)