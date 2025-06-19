MJF’s heel antics at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico were so convincing that they sparked a real-life reaction from one fan, who reportedly tried to confront the AEW star after the show.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the fan “went after MJF at the hotel,” though the former AEW World Champion was unharmed in the incident.

Sources say MJF was completely fine, even laughing off the situation afterward. He was said to be proud of the reaction his performance elicited.

At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, MJF was disqualified in his match against Mistico after delivering a low blow. He escalated things further post-match by ripping off Mistico’s mask and wearing it himself.