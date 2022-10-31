There are rumors of two names joining MLW who were previously involved with ROH.

According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Gary Juster has joined Major League Wrestling in a consulting capacity. According to the report, Juster will serve in a leadership capacity for MLW, offering guidance and assistance in all areas of the company’s operations, both promotional and otherwise.

As a promoter, Juster has previously worked with Verne Gagne, WCW, and ROH.

PWI reports that Delirious (Hunter Johnston), in addition to Juster, has joined MLW as a producer. Additionally, Delirious made his MLW debut in the ring on Sunday night at MLW Fightland.

Previously, Delirious was the booker for ROH.