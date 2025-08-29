Some unfortunate news for some of the staff working behind-the-scenes in WWE.

Employee cuts are being made this week.

According to one source, WWE has made more staff cuts this week, with several employees from the company’s television production and social media departments being let go.

The report states that the releases took place on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

While an exact number and names of the specific employees that were cut have yet to surface, the early word making the rounds is that it was approximately four-to-six people.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the latest round of WWE releases continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)