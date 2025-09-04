“The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour in WWE for John Cena continues as 2025 continues to wind down.

With only seven dates remaining on his year-long WWE retirement tour, five of which are already locked in and being advertised, it is believed that tomorrow night’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be Cena’s last-ever blue brand appearance.

What is ironic about that is that Cena actually debuted on WWE SmackDown at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, which is where the September 5 episode of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to take place. This means Cena’s blue brand run started and ended in the same building.

John Cena is rumored to face Brock Lesnar at the upcoming WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event scheduled for September 20 in Indianapolis, IN.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)