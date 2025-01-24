Don’t expect to see Hulk Hogan this weekend on NBC or Peacock.

Unless, of course, you’re watching highlights of his recent appearance at the Donald Trump Inauguration.

Heading into the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on January 25, 2025, a report has surfaced regarding the status of “The Hulkster.”

Hogan, who was infamously booed unmercifully by the crowd during his surprise appearance at the initial return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, is reportedly not going to be appearing on the second return episode this Saturday night.

The pro wrestling legend has been prominently featured in the advertising leading up to the show, with WWE regularly airing a promo by Hogan promoting the 1/25 show every week on Raw and SmackDown, but will not be appearing live at the show this weekend.

According to one source, Hogan won’t be making the appearance due to “family commitments.”

(H/T: Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D.)