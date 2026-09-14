Ilja Dragunov is reportedly on his way to AEW.

According to a new report, the current plan is for Dragunov to join All Elite Wrestling, with the move said to have been in the works for some time. Some final details still need to be worked out, but Dragunov is expected to land with AEW barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Dragunov has not yet been confirmed to have officially signed a contract with the company.

One issue that reportedly delayed the process involved visa complications. Several recent WWE departures from outside the United States have faced expiring visas or other immigration-related hurdles that impacted their ability to immediately move forward as free agents, with Dragunov said to be among them.

The 32-year-old departed WWE last month after his contract expired and he elected to move on from the company. He has been contractually free to sign elsewhere for several weeks.

Dragunov should be able to continue using the first name Ilja, which is his given name. It remains unclear whether he will continue using the Dragunov surname, although he notably wrestled under the Ilja Dragunov name prior to signing with WWE.

Dragunov last appeared on WWE television in April as part of a battle royal and saw limited in-ring action on television throughout 2026. He was spotted training over the summer ahead of his departure from the company.

(H/T: Fightful Select)