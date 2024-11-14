An update on today’s news regarding an upcoming episode of AEW Collision has surfaced.

For those who missed it, the official website for the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio issued a statement announcing that the episode of AEW Collision scheduled for December 7 has been canceled.

While no reason was given, some more information regarding the story has come to light.

According to one source, All Elite Wrestling are still planning to run the Columbus, OH. market around the originally planned 12/7 date for that week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

The report states AEW had been working on a venue change due to “an interesting opportunity” coming up, which they will be publicly announcing soon.

The Nationwide Arena was supposed to wait until the new plans were announced by AEW before going public with the news regarding the venue cancellation.

We will keep you posted as additional information surfaces regarding the episode of AEW Collision scheduled for the first week of December.

UPDATE: AEW Collision To Air Live On Dec. 7 As Part Of GalaxyCon Columbus 2024

