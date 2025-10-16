Jacob Fatu may be facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, the WWE Superstar is currently dealing with what’s being described as a non-wrestling-related injury, with sources indicating the situation could keep him out of action “well into 2026.”

While specific details surrounding the nature of the injury have not yet been disclosed, the news comes at a pivotal point in Fatu’s current run on WWE SmackDown, where he has been heavily featured in a storyline opposite Drew McIntyre. Fatu was scheduled to face McIntyre on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, but at this time, WWE has not made any official announcement regarding his status for the show or any potential adjustments to ongoing creative plans.

Fatu’s most recent in-ring appearance came during a dark match on September 12th, with his last televised appearance taking place on the September 26th episode of SmackDown, where he confronted McIntyre after several weeks away. Prior to that, Fatu had been off television since August 15th, sparking speculation about his availability even before this latest report.

As of this writing, there is no word on when Fatu might be cleared to return.