Jake Hager underwent emergency eye surgery following a scary injury at the Power Slap event on September 17, 2026.

Hager suffered the injury during his TKO loss to Johnny Magna, with the former WWE and AEW star left bleeding from the eye. The injury was severe enough that Dana White opted against showing a replay of what happened.

White described it as one of the worst injuries he has seen in either Power Slap or UFC and said the priority was getting Hager the medical attention he needed.

Hager’s partner, fellow Power Slap competitor Patricia Blackburn, has now provided an update through Slap News. Blackburn confirmed that Hager underwent emergency surgery on his eye and said they are keeping further details private.

“Thank you to the UFC and Power Slap family for the incredible love and support you’ve shown Jake during this difficult time,” Blackburn said.

“Jake is currently recovering from an emergency eye surgery. We’re taking things one day at a time and keeping the details private, but your kindness, support, and genuine concern have meant more than you know.

“Thank you for being there for Jake. We’re so grateful to be part of a community that shows up when it matters most.”

Thursday’s defeat marked Hager’s second consecutive Power Slap loss. The 44-year-old won his debut with the promotion in April before suffering a loss to Amanpreet Singh (Mahabli Shera) in July.