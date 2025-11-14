A notable roster shift appears to be finalized between TNA Wrestling and WWE.

According to TNA sources, former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is effectively finished with TNA in any official capacity.

Hendry has not appeared for the promotion in several weeks, despite his continued televised presence on WWE NXT during that same period.

And now we know why.

According to multiple internal WWE and TNA sources, Hendry is officially a WWE Superstar and is considered full-time with the company moving forward.

While Hendry lives near the site of this weekend’s TNA events, which has led some within TNA to suggest he might stop by backstage, he is not internally listed for any appearances.

His absence from TNA Bound For Glory in October, where he was neither booked nor backstage, reportedly caught several people within TNA off-guard.

WWE sources noted that Hendry had been on their radar “for quite some time.”

Shawn Michaels in particular was said to be a major supporter of bringing him in and had even pushed for the company to explore a potential buyout of Hendry’s TNA contract.

Although several months remained on that deal, Hendry’s camp worked through proper representation to facilitate an amicable exit and transition to WWE.

Earlier this year, Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba reported that Hendry was expected to land in WWE, a move that has now been fully realized.

