John Cena’s shocking, historic heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto almost didn’t happen.

According to a report in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, when The Rock decided not to compete at WrestleMania 41 but still wanted to be involved in the buildup, he expressed interest in working alongside Cody Rhodes—under the condition that “The American Nightmare” would turn heel.

Essentially the storyline of The Rock telling Rhodes he wanted him to be “The Rock’s Champion” and give him his “soul” was real. Rhodes ultimately rejected the idea, leading the creative team to consider John Cena as an alternative for the storyline.

Within the company, many believed that a heel turn for Rhodes at this stage could have been detrimental. The prevailing sentiment was that the current audience is firmly behind Rhodes, making him the clear fan favorite.

Additionally, Rhodes’ merchandise sales and live event ticket sales are a large source of revenue for the company, and would likely take a hit if he turned heel, something that ultimately prevented WWE and Cena from pulling the trigger on a heel turn during his active full-time career as the company’s flagship performer.

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship is scheduled to take place in one of the main events of the two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and April 20.