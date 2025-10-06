John Cena’s farewell tour has been one of the most talked-about stories of 2025, marked by emotional returns, marquee matches, and a sense of finality that has fans reflecting on the legacy of one of WWE’s all-time greats. With Cena’s final match scheduled for Saturday, December 13th, in Washington, D.C., anticipation has reached a fever pitch as speculation continues over who will stand across from the 17-time World Champion in his last-ever WWE match.

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is in the final stages of locking in Cena’s farewell opponent — and all signs point to GUNTHER. Meltzer noted that multiple sources within WWE have confirmed that the company is “finalizing plans” for GUNTHER to face Cena in his retirement match, describing the bout as a “fitting clash between two generational powerhouses.”

Internally, WWE’s preliminary lineup for the December 13th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event reportedly lists Cena vs. GUNTHER as the lone match currently penciled in for the broadcast, indicating that the event will be built entirely around Cena’s last stand.

In addition, creative plans are said to include a storyline setup that will add a competitive layer to the match’s buildup. According to Meltzer, the working idea within creative calls for a tournament that will determine Cena’s final opponent — a concept expected to be officially announced by Triple H in the coming weeks. The storyline would see top WWE Superstars battling for the honor of facing Cena in his farewell bout, with GUNTHER positioned as the likely tournament winner who ultimately earns the right to close out Cena’s historic career.

If finalized, the match would not only serve as the emotional culmination of Cena’s two-decade-plus journey in WWE but also as a major career milestone for GUNTHER, who has long been viewed internally as one of the company’s top long-term pillars. WWE sources reportedly see the matchup as a “passing of the torch” moment — symbolizing the end of an era and the rise of the next generation of main event talent.