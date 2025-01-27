“The Juggernaut” is coming to the big leagues.

In fact, she’s already there.

Sean Ross Sapp and Fightful Select are exclusively reporting that former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has signed on the dotted line with WWE.

Grace just finished up the best run of her career thus far in TNA Wrestling at the company’s year-starting TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view, the first show run following the announcement of a multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA.

According to the report, the deal is a multi-year contract and was made known a couple of weeks before Grace finished up with TNA, who were fully aware that Grace was on the way out.

Grace made her WWE in-ring debut as the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 takes place on February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.