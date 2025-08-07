Another update has surfaced on Karrion Kross.

The rising WWE Superstar has been the talk of the pro wrestling community for several weeks due to the growing “We Want Kross” movement.

It was recently reported that Kross and Scarlett have not even been offered new deals from WWE, however according to one source, that is not true.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Kross has indeed been offered a new deal from WWE, and is actually expected to remain with the company going forward.

“I was told that the story about him not being signed to a contract, I heard that that is legit but that he did get an offer,” Meltzer said about the aforementioned Kross rumors. “The story that he didn’t get an offer, and maybe when the story that he didn’t get an offer was written it was accurate, but I was told he’s gotten an offer.”

Meltzer concluded, “I don’t expect him going anywhere.”

Paul Heyman sung the praises of Kross during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday, comparing is connection with the WWE fans and his rise in the company to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

“The audience is calling for him to be a bigger star,” Heyman said of Kross. “If we don’t deliver it on a correct timetable… an impatient audience is going to get behind him even more.”

Heyman continued, “It reminds me of someone else. We’re gonna chant his name, we’re gonna bring his signs, we’re gonna buy his t-shirts. We’re gonna demand that you make him a bigger star. That guy’s name was Steve Austin.”

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the WWE future of Karrion Kross continues to surface.