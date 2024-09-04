It looks like All Elite Wrestling will be facing a lawsuit from some familiar faces in the near future.

On Wednesday, Wrestle Votes reported via Wrestling News AV that Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins are bringing a lawsuit to AEW, Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni.

Kelly, a former commentator for AEW Collision, has spoken in the past multiple times in interviews about his issues with Riccaboni, which ultimately led to his departure from the promotion.

According to the report, the lawsuit is “seeking to void the arbitration clause of their talent contracts, as well as requesting the court certify a class-action suit against AEW over claims the company is misclassifying its wrestling talent as independent contractors, rather than employees.”

Attorney Stephen P. New commented on the lawsuit, stating, “I applaud the bravery of these Plaintiffs in bringing this long-overdue action, challenging the mis-classification of pro-wrestlers as independent contractors instead of employees. We know we are in for a long, hard fight, but in the end, I believe justice always prevails.” The Wrestling News will continue to follow this story.”

How fitting and appropriate that on Labor Day weekend a lawsuit is filed seeking to correct, among other things, the abhorrent practice of misclassification of pro wrestlers as independent contractors and not employees. All AEW wrestlers are now members of this putative class https://t.co/lEARTPAhBt — Steve New (@StephenPNew) September 4, 2024