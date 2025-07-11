Kevin Owens has been sidelined from WWE for several months due to a neck injury and has not yet undergone surgery.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Owens is expected to have the procedure very soon, pending final medical clearance.

Doctors were reportedly aiming for a mid-July surgery date. Once completed, Owens could be out of action for at least nine months, potentially extending to over a year. His last match took place at Elimination Chamber in March.

Goldberg recently joined Shakiel Mahjouri for a blind ranking game centered around one of wrestling’s most iconic — and arguably overused — moves — the spear. While many stars have adopted the move, Goldberg has long insisted his version stands alone, saying it’s “often imitated but never duplicated.”

During the game, Goldberg was asked to rank different wrestlers known for their spears, without knowing all the names beforehand. Here’s how he stacked them up:

Bron Breakker: “Other than me, he’s a one.”

Rhyno: “I’d say four.”

Roman Reigns: “Uh, five.”

Edge: “Three.”

Goldberg (himself): “Okay, well I’m number one and Bron is number two.”

The self-proclaimed master of the spear made it clear — in his eyes, no one does it better.