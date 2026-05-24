A couple of WWE stars reportedly left Saturday Night’s Main Event worse for wear following the latest Peacock special.

According to one source, several WWE talents were said to be dealing with injuries coming out of the show, including WWE World Tag Team Champion Logan Paul and rising women’s star Sol Ruca.

Paul reportedly suffered a leg injury during The Vision’s successful WWE World Tag Team Championship defense against The Street Profits.

There are currently no additional details available regarding the severity of the issue.

Meanwhile, Ruca is also said to have been banged up following her non-title showdown against Becky Lynch.

As of now, the exact nature of Ruca’s reported injury has not been disclosed.

The timing is notable.

Ruca is currently scheduled to challenge Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a rematch at Clash in Italy next weekend.

At this point, it remains unclear whether the reported injury could affect her status for the match or lead to any changes to the advertised card.

WWE has not publicly commented on either reported injury as of this writing.

(H/T: Rope Break)