A blizzard is expected to hit the Omaha, Nebraska area today, coinciding with the AEW Dynamite TV tapings.

According to local reports, rain will transition to snow during the morning commute, with wind gusts reaching 40-50 mph.

Blizzard conditions will persist throughout the day, with snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph, potentially affecting both the morning and evening commutes. Local schools have already been shut down.

As of this writing, there is no word yet on how the weather may impact AEW’s travel or taping plans. Anyone attending the taping should prepare for the severe weather.

UPDATE: AEW President Tony Khan has since taken to Twitter to announce that all currently advertised AEW talent scheduled for this week’s episode of Dynamite are currently in Omaha. You can check out his tweet below:

It’s Wednesday, 3/19, final day of winter, there’s a blizzard in Omaha today!

We have 3 huge #AEWDynamite fights set for tonight, all advertised wrestlers are in Omaha now!

We have more to announce for tonight when the rest of the team arrives safely!

Don’t miss Dynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/HE7v6dI8tW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 19, 2025

Billie Starks and Zayda Steel will compete at JCW’s ‘May Flowers’ event on May 11th. The match was announced by JCW on Tuesday, featuring ROH and AEW star Starks facing off against Steel.

Other stars announced for the event include Lee Moriarty, Tony Deppen, Jonathan Gresham, Mad Dog Connelly, and Tom Lawlor.

*JCW Update* Just Signed: BILLIE STARKZ

vs

ZAYDA STEEL Plus:

Lee Moriarty

Jon Gresham

Tony Deppen

Timothy Thatcher

Mad Dog Connelly

Filthy Tom

+more Get Tix:https://t.co/Iwq1ckAy1N Sun 5/11 – 5PM

The HOI – Asbury Park NJ pic.twitter.com/2daXX3YLM2 — Jersey Championship Wrestling (@JerseyCW) March 19, 2025

The Outrunners, Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, are still focused on the AEW World Tag Team Titles despite their loss to The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Revolution.

During an appearance on the 1620 The Zone’s Connor Happer Show, they discussed the possibility of a rematch with the champions at this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Omaha, Nebraska.

“We are the new adopted sons of Omaha.” Floyd said. “We are going to be in action. I don’t know what we’re going to do, but we will be there.”

He continued, “If we get another shot at the Hurt Syndicate, they’re going to be talking about the Girth Syndicate afterwards, trust me.”