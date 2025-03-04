The road to WrestleMania is always unpredictable, and this year is no exception.

Following Saturday night’s 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, fans speculated about the WrestleMania card based on match results and ongoing storylines.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live is reporting that WWE has plenty of surprises in store and warned that there will be more twists and changes leading up to the event. He said,

“I was told that when the Chamber show was over, there were a bunch of matches that seemed like—okay, we know what we’ve got for Mania…”

He continued, “I was told that there are more twists and turns coming. If you think you know the Mania card based on what happened at Elimination Chamber, there are going to be some changes. There’s seven weeks left until Mania, so there’s a lot of things they can do.”

WWE and Fanatics have extended their deal to now include podcasts.

Variety is reporting that Fanatics will become the primary partner for all WWE podcasts.

WWE will launch “The Raw Recap Show” with hosts Megan Morant and Sam Roberts, releasing new episodes every Tuesday.

Additionally, they will debut an instant-reaction podcast after each pay-per-view event, starting after WrestleMania 41. These podcasts will be available on all podcast platforms and WWE’s YouTube channel. Further podcasts hosted by WWE Superstars and Legends will be announced later.

Fanatics has been WWE’s exclusive global e-commerce partner since 2022 and has expanded its partnership to include WWE’s global event merchandise operations.