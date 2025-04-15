Mariah May’s time in All Elite Wrestling might be winding down sooner than expected, with growing indications that a jump to WWE could be in the cards. This development was discussed by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio on F4WOnline.com.

It was previously reported that May is likely in the final year of her current AEW deal. Notably, she has been absent from television since March’s Revolution pay-per-view, where she was defeated by Toni Storm in the third match of their heated trilogy—leaving Storm as the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion.

Fuel was added to the speculation fire over the weekend when May shared an Instagram story featuring an image from an airplane window paired with the caption: “You can’t make the wrong decision because every decision leads you to where you’re supposed to be.” That post quickly caught the attention of fans and wrestling insiders alike, leading to widespread speculation about her next move.

Dave Meltzer noted that conversations with WWE sources reveal, “they know she wants to go there,” and further stated that May’s contract is believed to expire this summer. Bryan Alvarez chimed in, saying his understanding is that May signed a two-year agreement with AEW and that even internally, there’s a sense that she’s destined to leave for WWE.

May originally made her name in Japan’s STARDOM promotion before debuting in AEW on an episode of Dynamite in November 2023. She was quickly paired with Toni Storm, which set off a compelling storyline that became one of the more memorable rivalries in the women’s division. May captured the AEW Women’s World Championship from Storm at All In London in August 2023, holding the title for 174 days before eventually dropping it back to Storm at Grand Slam Australia this past February.

As of now, May’s future remains unconfirmed, but all signs appear to be pointing toward Stamford.