MJF could be making his return to AEW television sooner rather than later.

The former AEW World Champion has been absent from AEW programming since All In: London 2026 back in August, where he came up short in the Casino Gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the AEW World Championship.

According to a recent update from Sean Ross Sapp on the The Hump podcast via Fightful.com, there has been talk behind the scenes about Friedman’s impending return dating back to last month, with his comeback now believed to be imminent.

“He is going to come back pretty soon,” Sapp noted during the recent podcast discussion. “You know, I’d been hearing that as of like last month as well.”

Not only is MJF expected back in the near future, but there are reportedly significant creative plans in place for his return.

“Expect MJF to be back very soon and in a very, like, a top program,” he continued.

While no specific return date has been confirmed, the timing is noteworthy, as AEW is just days away from its next pay-per-view event.

AEW Full Gear 2026 is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/14 for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.