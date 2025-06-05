Monty Brown is set to make one of his first wrestling-related appearances in decades at Starrcast during All In: Texas week.

Fightful Select is reporting that Starrcast and Paragon Talent’s Steve Kaye spent years trying to secure Brown for an appearance, finally locking it in at the end of May.

While Brown has occasionally been seen backstage at AEW, TNA, and WWE events, he’s largely stayed out of the spotlight. He remains close with Lance Archer and Kevin Thorn, and has been spotted locally by Jake Something and Rohit Raju. Brown resides in Saginaw, where he dedicates time to coaching and mentoring youth.

Despite numerous promoters, wrestlers, and bookers reaching out to him over the last 18 years, Brown’s public appearances in the wrestling world have been extremely rare — making this Starrcast event a notable occasion.