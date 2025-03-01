A major problem of AEW is that Tony Khan has too many wrestlers under contract and insufficient airtime to showcase everyone on weekly television.

As many of you know by now, Leyla Hirsch’s AEW contract ends today, making her a free agent.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that more wrestlers are expected to leave AEW in March. He said,

“I think that this will not be the last time you hear this story in the month of March. I have heard that there might be some departures coming up in March. Whether it’s people being released, people’s deals coming up and not being renewed. I think the fact of the matter is, they got way too many people under contract…I think I can comfortably say she [Leyla Hirsch] will not be the last in the next 30 days.”

Last month, Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Saints (Ricky Starks) parted ways with AEW, with all three either having returned to WWE or on the path back to the company.

Since their AEW departures, Saints debuted in NXT, while it was reported that WWE creative was making plans for Black and Miro’s return.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page called out MJF. The Salt of the Earth has now responded, saying that he’s not hard to find and will see him on this week’s edition of Dynamite.

Oh…….I missed this. YOU WANT A FIGHT HANGMAN?!?! I’m not hard to find. See you on Wednesday, Pussy. https://t.co/OKk5sk0zQy — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 28, 2025

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier today to announce a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

We’ll see Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata in a rematch taking place.

You can check out the official announcement below:

TONIGHT

Saturday #AEWCollision

Oakland, CA

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + MAX Julia Hart vs Queen Aminata 2@TheJuliaHart collides vs @amisylle in a rematch from last Saturday Night’s fantastic hard-hitting fight! Saturday Collision

8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax!

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/WOJfNufk0e — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 1, 2025

And finally, Clark Connors will make his AEW Collision debut against Swerve Strickland on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision The match was announced by Tony Khan on social media.