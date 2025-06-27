Steve Maclin’s contract with TNA Wrestling is set to expire at the end of this year, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The current TNA International Champion is under contract through December 2025.

The report also indicates that December will be a significant month for TNA, as several other contracts are set to come due around the same time, though specific names were not disclosed.

Maclin’s most recent match took place on the June 7th episode of iMPACT!, where he teamed with Moose, The Nemeths, and Trick Williams in a losing effort against Elijah, Joe Hendry, Leon Slater, and The Rascalz in a Champions Challenge match.