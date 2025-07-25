A new docuseries focused on the life and career of Hulk Hogan had been in development at Netflix prior to the pro wrestling icon’s passing this week.

According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, Hogan, WWE, and Netflix had quietly been collaborating on the project since 2024. More than 20 hours of new interviews with Hogan had reportedly already been filmed for the series, which remains unfinished.

Belloni wrote the following on Thursday in the wake of Hogan’s death: “The Hulkster died mid-documentary: Hulk Hogan, who died today at 71, will be remembered for mainstreaming pro wrestling and bringing down Gawker. He also left behind an unfinished docuseries on his life that Netflix has quietly been working on since last year, per sources. Director Bryan Storkel and producer Connor Schell’s Words + Pictures have been collaborating with WWE and Hogan on the multipart series.”

As of this writing, there is no official word on a release date. We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface.