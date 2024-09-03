It appears there is, in fact, lingering trouble in paradise with Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev.

As noted, Artem, of “Dancing with the Stars” fame, is the husband of the WWE Hall of Fame legend formerly known as Nikki Bella, and was arrested last week on charges of felony domestic violence.

In an update, TMZ is reporting that Garcia is looking towards divorce.

According to the article, Garcia spent the past few days making calls to various divorce lawyers about filing for a separation from Artem.

She has reportedly been making the divorce lawyer calls since Friday, soon after the incident that led to Artem’s arrest.

We will keep you posted.