The National Wrestling Alliance has secured a new distribution deal with Tubi, with new episodes of NWA Powerrr set to drop on the free streaming platform every Thursday.

The news broke through The Takedown on Sports Illustrated.

“To say we are thrilled is an understatement,” NWA CEO and President Billy Corgan stated. “Tubi’s reach and presence in the digital sphere, especially with young fans, is unprecedented, and we’re looking forward to sharing our show and our great stars with you as we continue to rebuild this incredible promotion.”

A premiere date for NWA Powerrr on Tubi has not yet been announced. The show has previously aired on YouTube and the CW app, and as of May 2026 is also available on Comet.

On the live events side, the NWA will celebrate its 78th Anniversary Event on July 25, 2026, at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.