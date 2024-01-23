In January 2025, WWE will be moving its flagship show, Monday Night Raw, from the USA Network to Netflix. This marks the first time that Raw will not be airing new episodes on a linear television network.

Under the new deal, Netflix will be the exclusive home for Raw in the US, UK, Canada, Latin America, and other territories. Additionally, Netflix will also be the TV home for all WWE shows outside of the US, including SmackDown, NXT, and PLEs. WWE’s current deal with Peacock to host the WWE Network library and PLE’s in the US will expire in March 2026.

The deal with Netflix is valued at $500 million per year and will run for ten years. This is a significant increase from WWE’s previous deal with NBCU, which was worth approximately $250-260 million per year.

While WWE’s deal to air Raw on the USA Network is set to run through October 2024, it is still being determined where Raw will air between the end of that deal and the beginning of the Netflix deal, according to a Variety source with knowledge of the situation.