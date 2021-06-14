Last week news had surfaced that superstar Samoa Joe had returned to the WWE Performance Center only two months after being released from the company due to budget cuts, with many wondering if his appearance indicated that a new contract was in the works after there was speculation about a jump to a rival promotion.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Joe indeed is NXT bound but it won’t be to compete in-ring. The former two-time NXT champion has still not been cleared for action after a string of concussions and other unfortunate injuries that had him sidelined for quite some time, eventually leading to the Samoan Submission Machine joining the commentary team for Monday Night Raw. However, this is not what his role will be for the yellow-and-black brand either.

The report states that Joe has a behind-the-scenes role with NXT, but there’s speculation that he could potentially become the brand’s new on-screen General Manager role, which has been handled by William Regal since 2014. At the end of last night’s Takeover: In Your House pay per view Regal stated that it’s “time for a change,” and walked off, with much of the WWE/NXT Universe hearing his words as a sign of a departure. Triple H did state in the post-show review that Regal will always be apart of NXT so if he does step down from the position he’ll still be involved in some way.

We’ll keep you updated, but how would you feel with Samoa Joe as the new NXT GM?