Peacock and WWE are continuing their partnership, with more Saturday Night’s Main Event (SNME) shows set to stream on the platform.

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, Peacock and WWE have signed a multi-year agreement that will bring four SNME shows to the platform each year. Peacock will also serve as the exclusive home for SNME events on November 1 and December 13, with the December event slated to feature John Cena’s final match.

The WWE Network library will remain available on NBCUniversal platforms through the end of 2025, while NXT pay-per-view events will continue on Peacock until March 2026.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event made its return in 2024, with quarterly events airing across Peacock and NBC. Meanwhile, WWE recently confirmed that its ESPN partnership to broadcast PLEs will begin in September, moving up from the originally announced 2026 start date.