WWE could soon be welcoming back two major stars to its roster.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reports that both Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are expected to return in the near future, with Orton’s comeback potentially happening as early as next week.

“Orton and Owens are both expected to be returning very soon, Orton perhaps in the next week,” Meltzer wrote.

Meltzer added that Owens has made significant progress during his recovery from neck surgery.

“Owens has dropped weight after a lengthy and frustratingly long recovery from neck surgery.”

As for Orton, Meltzer noted that despite previous claims that he was simply taking time off, the former WWE Champion was legitimately dealing with an injury.

“Orton was one of those guys who claimed he wasn’t injured and just taking the summer off, but in fact he was injured,” he continued.

Meltzer also revealed that Orton had originally been scheduled to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania before concerns about his back forced WWE to alter those plans.

“He was actually scheduled to beat Rhodes at Mania unless they felt his back was going to not allow it.”

According to Meltzer, once WWE determined Orton wouldn’t be able to wrestle, creative plans shifted considerably.

“When they realized that was the case, all kinds of plans were changed.”

Looking ahead, Meltzer speculated that Orton’s return could immediately place him back into the Undisputed WWE Championship picture, either by reigniting his rivalry with Rhodes or beginning a new feud with CM Punk, whose title defense against Rhodes headlines night one of SummerSlam.

“The door was clearly left open to Rhodes vs. Orton at Mania, so I could see Orton screwing Rhodes or Punk to keep the other out of the WWE title picture because there is no reason for him to return now unless it’s to work with one of those two, and Rhodes being the more likely one would think.”

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