Randy Orton may not be returning to WWE television anytime soon.

Following his brutal Last Man Standing Match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, “The Viper” is reportedly expected to remain away from the company for the remainder of the year.

Orton came up short against Rhodes in one of the featured matches at Crown Jewel, with the bout featuring several violent moments before Rhodes ultimately secured the victory. Orton was left bloodied during the contest, adding to the physical toll of the encounter.

Although Orton has already assured fans that he intends to return to WWE, a new update suggests that his absence will extend beyond WWE’s upcoming premium live events.

One source provided an update regarding the 14-time world champion’s expected WWE return timetable.

“Randy will be back after the holidays,” the source stated. “He will miss Survivor Series and WrestlePalooza.”

If that timetable holds, Orton would remain off WWE programming until at least early 2027, ruling him out of the November 28 Survivor Series premium live event in Houston, Texas.

It would also mean that fans hoping to see Orton make a surprise return before the end of 2026 will likely have to wait until the new year.

WWE has not officially announced a return date for Orton, and there has been no confirmation regarding whether his extended absence is related to the physical punishment he endured against Rhodes at Crown Jewel.

Whether it’s sooner, or later, I’ll be back. Guaranteed. WWE is my home away from home. I still have more to do, and until I am unable, I will continue to keep doing it. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 8, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Q&A on Fightful Select)