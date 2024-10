Rhea Ripley appears to be staying with WWE for many years to come.

Pwinsider is reporting that Ripley and WWE have verbally agreed to terms on a new contract. The report states that the contract is for five years and will feature a “considerable” increase in pay.

Finally, it was added that it’s just “just a matter of time” before the two sides put pen to paper.

Liv Morgan is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez on RAW.