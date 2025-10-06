An update has emerged regarding the future of WWE star Santos Escobar, and it sounds like his time with the company could be nearing an end.

Escobar, who has been noticeably absent from WWE programming in recent weeks, has reportedly reached a crossroads in his career. According to new reports, WWE sources have confirmed that Escobar’s current contract is set to expire “very soon,” and as of now, it does not appear that he will be staying with the company. While it was implied that there have been at least some discussions regarding a possible contract extension, nothing has been confirmed, and internal word suggests the situation remains uncertain.

The former Legado del Fantasma leader has also raised eyebrows among fans with a series of cryptic and ominous social media posts in recent weeks. Escobar has not competed on WWE television in quite some time, with his most recent in-ring appearance taking place during a WWE Supershow live event in Mexico earlier this year. Overall, he has been used sparingly in 2025, both on television and at live events.

Before signing with WWE, Escobar was well known to fans of international wrestling under other identities. He previously performed as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground, where he was one of the promotion’s standout performers. He also made his name as El Hijo del Fantasma, competing for major promotions including CMLL, AAA, and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Given his experience, charisma, and in-ring pedigree, Escobar is expected to be in high demand if he does exit WWE in the coming weeks. Several international and U.S. promotions are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation, anticipating that the 40-year-old veteran could soon become one of the most sought-after free agents in the wrestling world.

Santos Escobar, a 25 year pro wrestling veteran with six years under his belt in WWE, is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He has also held the AAA Latin American Championship, AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, CMLL World Middleweight Championship and is a former two-time CMLL World Trios Champion.

