Santos Escobar has reportedly re-signed with WWE.

According to reports, Escobar and the company have reached an agreement on a new deal that brings him back into the fold. WWE management reportedly took Escobar’s creative concerns into account during negotiations and ultimately presented him with a significantly improved offer compared to their prior proposals.

For those who missed it, we published the following article at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier this week regarding the WWE contract of Santos Escobar expiring, and the rumors making the rounds about his potential future plans.







According to sources, the decision to leave wasn't about money. WWE was said to have offered Escobar a lucrative new deal with a pay increase, but sources close to the situation noted that his choice came down to "creative dissatisfaction." Escobar reportedly felt that his role and creative direction had plateaued, prompting him to explore opportunities outside the company.

Interestingly, Escobar is already rumored to make a public appearance this weekend at New York Comic Con, though it’s unclear if the appearance will involve wrestling-related activity or promotional work.

The leader of Legado del Fantasma has been off WWE television for months, with his last matches taking place on the WWE SuperShow live events in Mexico on July 26 and July 27. He’s only wrestled seven times in total this year, two of which came in battle royal matches. His limited in-ring use was seen by many as a sign of the creative disconnect between Escobar and WWE management.

Escobar, real name Jorge Bolly, signed with WWE in August 2019 after a successful international career under the name El Hijo del Fantasma. After recovering from an injury suffered in training, he made his official NXT debut in early 2020 and soon captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. His run on the black-and-gold brand was highlighted by the formation of Legado del Fantasma alongside Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro — a stable that quickly became one of NXT’s standout acts.

The group was called up to the main roster in October 2022, where Escobar initially aligned with Rey Mysterio and the LWO before eventually turning heel and joining forces with the Los Garza duo of Angel and Berto.

At 41 years old, Escobar remains one of the most accomplished luchadores of his generation, having held championships in both CMLL and AAA, as well as competing for TNA Wrestling earlier in his career. With WWE’s ownership of AAA now in play, a potential reunion there would be an unprecedented twist — but given Escobar’s global profile and polished presentation, his next move is expected to draw significant attention.

In recent weeks, Escobar has teased his next chapter on social media, sharing photos from a stylish suit shoot — one of which featured an hourglass emoji, perhaps symbolizing that his “time” elsewhere is about to begin (see below).