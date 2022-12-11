Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that “The Boss” is done with WWE as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks wanted a high number. Her deal is slated to expire at the end of 2022.

WWE may freeze her deal or give in to her demand for the amount of money she wants to prevent her from going to NJPW or AEW. Banks does have dates booked with NJPW in 2023. Meltzer said he doesn’t know about her potentially going to AEW and whether she will be Saraya’s mystery partner on January 11th on AEW Dynamite.

As of this writing, Banks is “done with WWE,” although that “could change at any moment.”