The Saudi General Entertainment Authority is aiming to make WrestleMania 43 the most star-studded wrestling show ever, reportedly pushing for The Rock to main event against either Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes. Negotiations with The Rock are said to be well underway, with his involvement likely impacting the overall payment for the show.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Saudi officials have expressed interest in a match featuring WWE legend ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

Austin, who would be 62 at the time, is open to wrestling only if he is healthy enough and physically ready.

The Texas Rattlesnake previously declined involvement at WrestleMania 40 but made a non-wrestling appearance at WrestleMania 41. He last wrestled at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

WrestleMania 43 marks a historic moment for WWE as it will be the first time WrestleMania takes place outside of North America, coinciding with Saudi Arabia’s 300th anniversary celebrations.

UPDATE: Fightful Select has provided an update on the potential involvement of The Rock and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 43.

According to the report, neither The Rock nor Austin has been approached by WWE for the 2027 event in Saudi Arabia.

The Rock’s last appearance on WWE television was at Elimination Chamber in March, where he played a role in John Cena’s heel turn against Cody Rhodes. He hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 40, teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Austin was last seen at WrestleMania 41, where he announced the event’s attendance, and his most recent in-ring action was at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

WWE officially announced on Friday that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia, marking the first time the event will be held outside North America. At the press conference, Triple H promised fans an unprecedented spectacle, highlighting “a level of competition, athleticism, and stardom in that venue like never before.”