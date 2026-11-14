Another notable TNA Wrestling contract is approaching its expiration date.

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside is reportedly set to become a free agent at the end of 2026, although discussions are already underway regarding a potential new deal.

According to a new report, Brookside’s current contract with TNA expires at the end of December. The two sides have engaged in negotiations, with TNA presenting an offer in hopes of keeping her with the promotion.

While there is no word on whether an agreement is close, Brookside is expected to explore her options if the two sides are unable to reach terms on a new contract.

Brookside previously worked for WWE, where her father, Robbie Brookside, remains employed as a trainer. A potential return to WWE could be among her options, although there is no indication that the company has expressed interest at this point.

For now, Brookside remains under contract with TNA and is scheduled to work several upcoming television tapings.

The news comes shortly after Trey Miguel revealed that his own TNA contract expires at the end of the year. Miguel, who signed consecutive six-month deals in 2026, has expressed interest in remaining with the company under a longer-term agreement.

It was also reported this week that former TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee has parted ways with TNA and is already in talks with another “major promotion.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)