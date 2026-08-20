More WWE main roster contracts are reportedly set to expire in the coming months.

The update comes after news broke Thursday that Ilja Dragunov has departed WWE following the expiration of his contract with the company.

According to Bryan Alvarez, there are several other main roster deals scheduled to come due in October, with the wrestlers in question having largely been absent from WWE television.

“There are a few other main roster contracts of people who haven’t been on TV much coming due in October,” Alvarez wrote.

The identities of those wrestlers were not revealed, and it remains unclear whether WWE is currently in negotiations with any of them regarding new deals.

As noted, Dragunov’s WWE departure was reported Thursday after his contract expired. His profile has since been moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com.