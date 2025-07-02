A new report has shed light on the contract status of several AEW stars, revealing that WWE is keeping a close eye on some key names.

According to a report from BodySlam.net, WWE has strong interest in Danhausen and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), whose AEW contracts are set to expire in the near future. Backstage sources suggest that “movement could happen sooner rather than later,” hinting that negotiations or potential offers may already be underway.

This update aligns with earlier reports that Danhausen’s AEW deal is up in July and that WWE had shown early interest in Private Party.

Other notable AEW contracts nearing expiration include Chris Jericho’s, which ends later this year, as well as those of Renee Paquette, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker, all set to expire in August.

On the other hand, Jon Moxley remains firmly committed to AEW, with a contract that runs through 2027. The former WWE star is reportedly among the highest earners on the AEW roster.

WWE has officially announced a Battle Royal for the upcoming Evolution 2025 pay-per-view event, with the winner earning a shot at the Women’s World Championship at Clash In Paris.

BodySlam is reporting that former NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer is currently the frontrunner to win the high-stakes match at Evolution 2. While creative plans could still shift, sources indicate that WWE is preparing to give Vaquer the biggest push of her career, potentially setting up a marquee title match in Paris.

No participants have been confirmed for the Battle Royal yet.

WWE Evolution 2 is set for Sunday, July 13, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and will showcase stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.