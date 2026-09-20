Several WWE and AEW contracts are reportedly set to expire over the next several months.

As noted earlier, Dragon Lee and Dralistico are both believed to be nearing the end of their respective deals. The brothers have also recently filed to trademark “Hermanos Lee,” potentially giving them a new team name should they work together in the future.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, however, Lee and Dralistico are not the only Latin wrestlers in WWE and AEW whose contracts are approaching expiration.

“As a follow-up to earlier, there are at least four Latin WWE/AEW talent whose contracts are coming due between October and February, not including Dralistico and Dragon Lee,” Alvarez wrote.

Alvarez did not identify the four additional wrestlers or specify which promotion each currently works for.

Dragon Lee has remained prominently featured on WWE television in recent weeks. After competing in the tournament to determine a new number one contender for Roman Reigns, Lee went on to defeat Ethan Page to earn an Intercontinental Championship opportunity.

Lee challenged Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title on Monday’s episode of Raw in Mexico City but was unsuccessful.

Dralistico, meanwhile, has been used much more sparingly by AEW. His most recent match took place at the June 6 Collision taping. He had previously undergone surgery after suffering an ear injury.

Dralistico remains a member of La Faccion Ingobernable alongside Rush, Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos.