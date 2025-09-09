— Several photos of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon vacationing in Mykonos, Greece recently surfaced online.

Fightful Select is reporting that not everyone in the company was pleased the photos went public. The report states,

“We’re told that there were also a number of people in WWE that were frustrated and upset that the pictures emerged, calling it an invasion of privacy regardless of technicalities involving legality.”

The images, published by TMZ, show Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in their swim gear while on a boat. Several WWE sources feel the photos crossed a line.

It is said that Stephanie and Triple H’s Greek vacation occurred during a quiet period in WWE’s schedule. The photos surfacing online have raised concerns about some of the company’s top talent and executives not having any privacy when they have time off.

Finally, it was added that some talents may be in “hot water” for reposting the photos when they surfaced.

UPDATE: A photo agency has been issuing legal notices to various gossip websites and individuals who originally shared paparazzi photos of Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque (Triple H) with their family while on vacation.

There’s no indication that these notices are connected to TKO/WWE or the Levesque family themselves.

— A new update has emerged in the ongoing lawsuit involving WWE, Cody Rhodes, and Fanatics over the “American Nightmare” trademark. As previously reported, the case received an extension in July following a joint motion filed by all parties in May. The motion requested additional time for the defendants to respond, citing that a “potential resolution” was under consideration. According to a report from Pwinsider, plaintiff Wesley Eisold must file a response to the defendants’ motion to dismiss by September 12, with the defendants’ reply due by September 26.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss is scheduled for October 10, with a separate scheduling conference set for October 31.

Eisold, the frontman of the band American Nightmare, filed the lawsuit in September 2024, alleging trademark infringement, breach of contract, and intentional interference with contractual agreements. He claims to have held the trademark for “American Nightmare” covering clothing, music, and entertainment services since 2016. In 2021, Eisold granted Rhodes permission to use the nickname during his time in AEW, under an agreement that required merchandise to prominently feature Rhodes’ name, likeness, or other recognizable wrestling-related elements.

Eisold contends that WWE, Rhodes, and Fanatics have violated this agreement by selling merchandise bearing the “American Nightmare” name with little to no reference to Rhodes as a wrestler. He argues that this is causing marketplace confusion, noting that fans often wear Rhodes’ merchandise to his band’s concerts and are tagged in social media posts linking the merchandise to Rhodes.

Eisold is seeking at least $150,000 in damages, treble damages of up to $300,000 for federal trademark infringement, and reimbursement for attorney fees.

— Drew McIntyre recently reunited with his former 3MB teammates, Heath and Raj Dhesi, in a new social media post. Sharing the photo on Twitter, McIntyre tagged the former Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal, captioning it with,

“It happened again.”

The trio originally performed together in the comedic group 3MB from 2012 to 2014. Dhesi and McIntyre were released that year, while Heath departed WWE in 2020.