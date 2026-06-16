A former TNA World Champion is no longer with the company.

According to sources, Tessa Blanchard has departed TNA Wrestling after requesting and ultimately being granted her release.

No specific reason for her exit has been confirmed at this time.

Blanchard had only recently returned to TNA in December 2024, marking a short-lived second stint with the promotion.

During her previous run, she held both the TNA World Championship and Knockouts Championship.

At this time, her status with CMLL remains unchanged, and there are no indications of any immediate shifts on that front.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Tessa Blanchard continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)