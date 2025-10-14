It looks like WWE is bringing one of its most punishing and highly anticipated annual events back to the United States next year.

According to a new report from Wrestlenomics, the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. While the specific venue has not yet been confirmed, this will mark the first time the Chamber structure descends upon the Windy City.

Wrestlenomics was the first to report the story. WWE has yet to make an official announcement regarding the date or location, but internal scheduling reportedly points to Chicago as the frontrunner.

If confirmed, this will be the first Elimination Chamber event held in the United States since 2021, when WWE ran the show from inside the ThunderDome during the pandemic era. Since then, the annual event has taken place internationally — in Saudi Arabia (2022, 2024), Montreal, Canada (2023), and most recently in Perth, Australia (2025) — as part of WWE’s expanding global event strategy.

Chicago is no stranger to hosting major WWE events. The city last welcomed a premium live event in November 2023, when Survivor Series: WarGames took place at the Allstate Arena — a show that made headlines for the dramatic return of CM Punk after nearly a decade away from the company.

With Elimination Chamber serving as the final major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 42, fans can expect a high-stakes night filled with career-defining moments, shocking twists, and the brutal Chamber matches that often reshape WWE’s biggest storylines heading into the grandest stage of them all.

As of this writing, no ticket information or venue details have been released. WWE is expected to make an official announcement in the coming weeks once its 2026 premium live event calendar is finalized.