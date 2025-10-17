Cassie Lee and Jess McKay, collectively known as The IInspiration, are reportedly holding TNA gold without a current deal in place. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the reigning TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions are not presently under contract with the company following the expiration of their most recent agreements.

Per the report, Lee and McKay’s deals officially came due over Bound For Glory 2025 weekend, meaning that as of now, the duo are technically free agents. Despite their championship status, no new contracts have been finalized between the two sides. However, both The IInspiration and TNA management are said to be on good terms and interested in continuing the relationship. Sources indicate that a short-term extension or new agreement is expected to be reached in the near future.

The IInspiration successfully defended their Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Bound For Glory, defeating The Elegance Brand to retain their championships. That bout capped off a strong recent run for Lee and McKay, who recaptured the titles from The Elegance Brand on the episode of TNA iMPACT! that aired last week.

While the current situation is described as “amicable,” Lee and McKay have reportedly made it clear since their WWE exit that they prefer short-term contracts that allow flexibility for outside projects and scheduling. That same approach has carried over into their dealings with TNA.

The Australian duo made their latest return to the company at Against All Odds in June, marking their second stint with TNA. Their first run with the promotion began in October 2021 and wrapped up in April 2022, where they similarly captured the Knockouts Tag Team Championships before stepping away to pursue other ventures.

Interestingly, The IInspiration were also spotted outside of TNA this week. Both Lee and McKay made a surprise appearance on NXT, taking part in the Women’s Battle Royal to determine Jacy Jayne’s challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc.

As of now, The IInspiration remain champions on TNA programming, but unless a new deal is signed, their immediate future with the company remains in flux.