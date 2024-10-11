A new report has surfaced indicating that The Rock may not be appearing at WrestleMania 41.

Since WrestleMania 40, The Rock has been teasing a one-on-one match with Cody Rhodes at next year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that The Rock is not scheduled to appear at the event at this time. Obviously, plans could change as The Great One can do whatever he wants these days with the power he holds in the company.

There are some backstage with “old school mentalities” who feel if The Rock won’t be appearing at WrestleMania 41, it wouldn’t have been right for him to show up at Bad Blood 2024 and take the attention away from everyone else.

One source indicated that The Rock has already told WWE officials that he won’t be part of the event. While there are conflicting reports as to why, several sources are under the impression that it has to do with The Rock’s schedule, noting that it “got too heavy” so he couldn’t commit to the full training camp that he does before his matches. The Rock’s planned match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 didn’t happen due to this same reason.

Finally, it was added that if The Rock does change his mind, he would have until just before the 2025 Royal Rumble to do so. If he did so after this event, it would “throw everything into chaos.” It is likely that only Nick Khan, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Bruce Prichard would be in the know, with Reigns, Rhodes, and Paul Heyman also possibly knowing in advance.