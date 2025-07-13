According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, Goldberg isn’t the last person that GUNTHER hopes to retire.

GUNTHER is reportedly planned as John Cena’s final opponent.

Rey Mysterio wasn’t just a key figure in WCW during the Monday Night Wars — he also got a firsthand education in the backstage politics that shaped the industry.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, Mysterio reflected on that chaotic era and admitted he was unfamiliar with the political maneuvering that often influenced a wrestler’s success. He said,

“Back then, it was wild. I really wasn’t focused on learning how the politics worked—how to push for opportunities or make sure you were seen or heard. We just went out and put on great matches, just like we did in Mexico. We didn’t change our style — we went out there and crushed it every night. I think that alone helped put lucha libre on the map.”<.i>

Mysterio stayed with WCW until its final days and scored a victory on the last-ever episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

He later made his WWE debut in 2002 and went on to become one of the most iconic and successful masked Superstars in the company’s history.