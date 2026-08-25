The Young Bucks could potentially be working under the final contracts of their respective in-ring careers.

While discussing the future of The Elite on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that Matt and Nick Jackson have reached a point where retirement could become a legitimate consideration. Matt Jackson, in particular, has previously considered stepping away from the ring.

“Aside from Page, I’m not sure how much longer any of them are gonna go, because Matt considered stopping,” Meltzer said. “Matt’s in his 40s, and they’re set. All of them, they’re all set for life. They’ve made a lot of money.”

Meltzer believes Kenny Omega will continue wrestling for as long as his body allows, while “Hangman” Adam Page is likely to have considerably more time remaining in his career due to being younger than the other longtime members of The Elite.

As for The Young Bucks, Meltzer revealed that he has heard the possibility discussed that their current AEW deals could ultimately be their last.

“I’ve heard it discussed that this might be their last contract,” Meltzer said. “You know, people always say that and then there’s so much money thrown at you afterwards to stay, so you always do. But, like I said, we’ll see what happens when the deal’s up. I mean, Adam Page will probably still wrestle for many more years.”

Of course, Meltzer also acknowledged that retirement plans can easily change when another lucrative contract is put on the table, leaving plenty of uncertainty over what Matt and Nick Jackson will ultimately decide when their current deals expire.

For now, The Young Bucks remain firmly in the mix at the top of AEW’s tag-team division. Matt and Nick Jackson are scheduled to challenge Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW All In: London on August 30 at Wembley Stadium.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.