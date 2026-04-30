There may be an internal philosophy shift behind some of WWE’s most unexpected recent roster cuts.

Following last week’s wave of releases, which saw more than 20 talents let go across WWE, NXT, and EVOLVE, a new backstage story has begun circulating among those within the company.

According to the talk making the rounds, at least one influential figure within the TKO umbrella is reportedly not a fan of the darker, more supernatural-style characters featured on WWE programming.

That belief has led many behind the scenes to point to that preference as a possible reason why acts fitting that mold were among those released.

Names frequently mentioned in that discussion include The Wyatt Sicks, as well as Aleister Black and Zelina Vega.

It’s worth noting that this remains an internal theory being discussed rather than a confirmed directive. Still, it has quickly become a widely shared explanation among talent and staff trying to make sense of the cuts.